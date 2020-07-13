NYC reports first day in months without single coronavirus death: report

New York City just reached its first day in nearly four months without a single coronavirus death, according to preliminary numbers released Sunday.



The data from the New York City health department released Sunday recorded no COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday — the first time since March 13 that no deaths of the virus were reported in the Big Apple.

Officials tallied two probable deaths from the disease on Friday, though there weren’t any confirmed COVID-19 fatalities on that day either.

The city lost its first resident to the virus on March 11.

Since then, 18,669 people were confirmed to have succumbed to the illness, in addition to the 4,613 probable COVID-19 deaths reported.



