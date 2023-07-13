Footage captures group of sharks swimming just below surfers at CA beach

Recently published footage from one of California's most popular surf beaches shows at least four sharks swimming beneath the waters as surfers nonchalantly chase waves.

Photographer Kevin Christopherson captured the group of aquatic predators via drone camera over San Onofre State Beach in San Diego County, California.

NANTUCKET ON EDGE AS SWIMMING BANNED AT CERTAIN BEACHES AMID SHARK SIGHTINGS: WATCH

"I counted 4 maybe 5 total great white sharks, and it didn't stop anyone from catching some waves!" Christopherson wrote via his photography outlet, Enci Media.

San Onofre State Beach is located three miles to the south of San Clemente is one of California's most popular beaches.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: AMERICAN TOURIST SURVIVES SHARK ATTACK WHILE SNORKELING NEAR GALAPAGOS ISLANDS

The area is also a common breeding ground for great white sharks, making the co-existence between beachgoers and the animals a constant concern for authorities.

Great white sharks have one of the strongest bites in the world. A 2008 experiment led by Australian paleontologist Stephen Wroe found that a 7,328-pound great white shark could exert about 4,095 pounds of force from its powerful jaws, according to a study published in the Journal of Zoology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, sharks are not interested in eating human beings as a food source and are not prone to actively attack without reason.

Most shark incidents are due to the shark briefly confusing a human being for another animal or exploring surroundings it finds curious via light — but certainly sharp — nibbles.