Florida's lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 17
Florida's lottery numbers for Cash4Life, Fantasy 5, and more
These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life: 31-33-39-48-53, Cash Ball: 3
Double Play: 11-12-15-16-37-43
Fantasy 5: 09-10-14-24-31
Lotto: 05-11-20-24-29-35
Estimated jackpot: $5,750,000
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Pick 2 Evening: 9-8, FB: 7
Pick 2 Midday: 9-1, FB: 5
Pick 3 Evening: 0-1-9, FB: 7
Pick 3 Midday: 4-1-0, FB: 5
Pick 4 Evening: 1-2-4-3, FB: 7
Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-2-0, FB: 5
Pick 5 Evening: 0-2-2-5-9, FB: 7
Pick 5 Midday: 9-1-3-3-2, FB: 5
Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000