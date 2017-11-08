Florida woman tried to set off explosive during traffic stop, police say

Authorities in Jacksonville say a woman was arrested Tuesday night after she tried to ignite an explosive device during a traffic stop.

Charlaya Moore, 23, was being held in the Duval County jail on charges of possession of a destructive device, aggravated assault on police and resisting police with violence.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Moore was pulled over at around 11:15 p.m. in the Grove Park area of the city. They said Moore refused multiple requests to get out of the car and began reaching under her seat. As one of the officers tried to pull Moore out of the car, she produced out the explosive device and attempted to ignite it. Another police officer got in the passenger's side of the vehicle and took the device away from Moore.

A search of Moore's vehicle revealed more explosive devices, as well as wigs and glasses for use in disguises. When asked what she was doing in the neighborhood, Moore said she was on her way to her boss' house.

Authorities did not detail the type of explosives recovered from the vehicle, but said the bomb squad collected them.

The Florida Times-Union, citing court records, reported that Moore was arrested in September 2015 when she became combative with officers executing an eviction. She was charged with resisting and battery on a law enforcement officer and received a six-month jail sentence.