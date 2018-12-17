Florida woman tosses piece of concrete at police officer, body cam footage shows

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after she refused to drop a large piece of concrete -- and instead appeared to attempt to throw it at responding officers, body cam footage shows.

Cape Coral Police Department video showed Jessica Blick, 37, on the phone outside a dollar store when officers arrived. It was not immediately clear why she had called authorities and Blick ignored the officers' requests to drop a piece of concrete she was holding in her hand.

When Blick noticed another officer approaching her from behind, she appeared to toss the piece of concrete at the cop who had been talking to her. Blick allegedly threatened to kill one of the officers, too, according to FOX 13.

One of the officers tried to deploy a Taser on her but missed twice. Blick was then seen throwing concrete at the second officer, striking him on the shoulder, police said.

The officers eventually subdued Blick and arrested her. She was charged with aggravated assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.