Florida woman accused of setting Taco Bell employee on fire deemed competent to stand trial: report

Mia Williams, a 32-year-old Florida transgender woman accused of setting a Taco Bell employee on fire last year, was deemed competent to stand trial by Circuit Judge Frank Allman during a virtual court hearing Wednesday, WCTV reports.

She is accused of entering a Taco Bell in October 2019, dousing an employee in gasoline, and lighting her on fire before fleeing the establishment.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, and Williams was arrested by Tallahassee Police the next day.

RHODE ISLAND GIRL, 9, SNATCHED GETTING OFF SCHOOL BUS, TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS

WCTV reports that Williams was found incompetent to stand trial in January but has been undergoing treatment at a state mental hospital in Chattahoochee since then.

Williams faces six felony charges related to the attack and subsequent arrest, and is due back in court in December, according to the local news station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP