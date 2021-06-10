Florida woman still believes she saw a 'small dinosaur' running through yard

A Florida woman doubled down this week on her belief that she saw a baby dinosaur running through her yard earlier this year, according to a report.

"There has never been an answer to what it was. Even despite asking neighbors. We are all still convinced it's a dinosaur!" Cristina Ryan told FOX 35 Orlando.

In April, Ryan said her security camera recorded video of a dinosaur-like creature outside her Palm Coast home. The brief footage captured a few seconds of what appeared to be a creature with a thick tail dashing through the yard.

NEW DINOSAUR SPECIES IS LARGEST FOUND IN AUSTRALIA, SCIENTISTS SAY

At the time, Ryan said everyone she shared the footage with believed it looked like a baby dino.

"Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way," Ryan told FOX 35 in April. "Maybe I've watched 'Jurassic Park' too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur."

"Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense -- since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I'm sticking with raptor myself," she continued, according to the station .

The video promptly went viral, with users on social media speculating on what the creature actually was.

FOSSIL SITE MAY PROVE TYRANNOSAURS LIVED IN PACKS

"It looks like a sandhill crane to me. We get them in our yards all the time," said one commenter, according to FOX 35.

"Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard!" wrote another user.

"Unless Fred Flintstone lost control of Dino, that's someone's pet on a leash," another noted.

Others jokingly held out hope that the dinosaurs were back, despite them going extinct about 65 million years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jurassic World is for real!!!!" another replied.