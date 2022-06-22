Florida woman shoots, kills man who broke into her bedroom, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman shot and killed a man after he broke into her bedroom while she was asleep and attacked her Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The woman called 911 around 8:45 a.m. from inside her Clearwater home in the 1600 block of Flagler Drive as she struggled against the intruder, Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter told reporters.

Slaughter said the dispatcher heard the scuffle before the woman was able to grab her lawfully purchased gun and fire at least one shot, FOX13 Tampa reported.

"She was able to use that gun to defend herself, and fired one shot which resulted in the death of that intruder," Slaughter said, adding that the initial investigation appears to show a case of self-defense.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Justin William Wright, died at the scene.

The victim suffered injuries consistent with a struggle and was not believed to require hospitalization, police said.

Investigators have yet to determine how Wright entered the home.

No further details were immediately available.