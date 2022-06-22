Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida woman shoots, kills man who broke into her bedroom, police say

Victim in Clearwater, Florida, used legally purchased gun, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida woman shot and killed a man after he broke into her bedroom while she was asleep and attacked her Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The woman called 911 around 8:45 a.m. from inside her Clearwater home in the 1600 block of Flagler Drive as she struggled against the intruder, Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter told reporters.

Slaughter said the dispatcher heard the scuffle before the woman was able to grab her lawfully purchased gun and fire at least one shot, FOX13 Tampa reported.

"She was able to use that gun to defend herself, and fired one shot which resulted in the death of that intruder," Slaughter said, adding that the initial investigation appears to show a case of self-defense.

TEXAS GUN OWNER SHOOTS TEEN DURING ALLEGED ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Justin William Wright, died at the scene.

An initial investigation appears to show the woman acted in self-defense, authorities said.

An initial investigation appears to show the woman acted in self-defense, authorities said. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

The victim suffered injuries consistent with a struggle and was not believed to require hospitalization, police said. 

Police were continuing to investigate how the man entered the victim's home. No motive has determined.

Police were continuing to investigate how the man entered the victim's home. No motive has determined. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators have yet to determine how Wright entered the home.

No further details were immediately available.