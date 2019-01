A young woman took time during her Florida vacation Wednesday to be a Good Samaritan for a bird trapped in plastic.

Tara Russell was seen in St. Petersburg untangling a seagull from the top of a column.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox 13 reported that her friend Emily Krause posted a video to Facebook, writing, “Tara Russell saving birds allll 2019 boys!! DON’T LITTER.”

The released gull flew away -- seemingly unhurt.