Florida woman arrested in 1986 murder of her son, 3, who was reported missing, reports say

A Florida woman was arrested last month for the murder of her 3-year-old son in Nevada more than three decades after she reported him missing and insisted the child’s biological father was involved in his disappearance, reports said.

Amy Elizabeth Fleming, 60, was arrested on Jan. 29 for the 1986 murder of her son, Francillon Pierre, the Palm Beach Post reported. Jail records show Fleming was extradited to Nevada on Sunday and is expected to appear in court Monday.

It’s unclear what information investigators uncovered that led to Fleming’s arrest in the cold case. North Las Vegas Police Officer Eric Leavitt told KSNV that police had “pieced several things together” while investigating the case in the last few months. Police are expected to hold a news conference Monday to release more details.

"We can't give out everything until it hits the courts, but more of what happened will become clear at the news conference," Leavitt told the news site.

Francillon, nicknamed Yo-Yo, was last seen on Aug. 2, 1986, at the Broad Acres Swap Meet in North Las Vegas, the Palm Beach Post reported. Fleming, whose name was Amy Luster at the time, and the boy’s stepfather, Lee Luster, told police they lost track of the 3-year-old. The child is still listed as missing on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The couple was suspected of foul play, but no formal charges were filed against them. The Lusters were charged with felony child abuse in December 1985 for allegedly beating Francillon and were awaiting trial when the child vanished.

They received five years’ probation after pleading no contest to the charge.

The couple also tried to sell some of Francillon’s toys in a garage sale a month after the boy vanished, but canceled it after news reports surfaced, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The Lusters said they moved to Florida to be closer to Haiti, where they believed Francillon was after being taken by his biological father and Fleming's former boyfriend, Jeane Pierre. Investigators, however, cleared him as a suspect.