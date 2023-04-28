Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly got into an argument with her husband and drunkenly shot her pet parrot.

A Largo Police Department officer said in an arrest affidavit that Suzanne Mulalley, 61, and her husband were both drunk when she shot and killed her African gray bird with a pistol Monday evening at around 5:03 p.m in their home.

When Mulalley and the victim, her husband, walked outside they pushed each other, the arrest affidavit states.

The officer wrote that Mulalley sprayed the victim's head with water using a spray bottle.

While a witness saw the incident happen and filed a written witness statement, Mulalley denied committing the crime.

She was initially charged with domestic battery.

Mulalley was ordered not to have any contact with her husband or any animals after she was released from jail on Tuesday.