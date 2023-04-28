Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.
Published

Florida woman drunkenly shoots and kills pet parrot, sprays husband with water during argument: Police

The Florida woman was ordered not to have any contact with animals

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
K9 gets minty fresh for meet-and-greet with fans in Florida Video

K9 gets minty fresh for meet-and-greet with fans in Florida

Beau, a K-9 serving with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, gets his teeth brushed before heading to Liza Jackson Preparatory School to greet students. Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly got into an argument with her husband and drunkenly shot her pet parrot.

A Largo Police Department officer said in an arrest affidavit that Suzanne Mulalley, 61, and her husband were both drunk when she shot and killed her African gray bird with a pistol Monday evening at around 5:03 p.m in their home.

When Mulalley and the victim, her husband, walked outside they pushed each other, the arrest affidavit states. 

The officer wrote that Mulalley sprayed the victim's head with water using a spray bottle.

While a witness saw the incident happen and filed a written witness statement, Mulalley denied committing the crime.

BLACK BEAR SPOTTED IN ORLANDO NEIGHBORHOODS KILLED BY CAR: OFFICIALS

Florida woman

A Largo Police Department officer said in an arrest affidavit that Suzanne Mulalley, 61, and her husband were both drunk when she shot and killed her African gray bird with a .380 glock on Monday evening at around 5:03 p.m in their home. (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

She was initially charged with domestic battery.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mulalley was ordered not to have any contact with her husband or any animals after she was released from jail on Tuesday.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.