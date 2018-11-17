Florida woman cheers as police pull over drivers who speed past stopped school bus

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video where she can be heard cheering and yelling as local sheriff’s deputies pulled over several drivers who sped past a stopped school bus this week.

Monica Douglas, of Hudson, was concerned for the safety of school children, as many drivers have continued to barrel past a stopped school bus on busy U.S. Highway 19. Hoping to make a difference, Douglas began taking videos of the event and then sending them to officials with Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Fox 13 reported.

Earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies took action -- waiting for the speeding drivers at the next intersection.

“Go get ‘em boys!” Douglas yells in the video. “Enjoy those tickets!”

“Thank you so much Pasco sheriff’s officer,” she adds.

As of Saturday morning, Douglas’ video, which she posted to Facebook Wednesday, had 12 million views, 65,000 reactions, and more than 300,000 shares.

Officials with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook with a warning, sharing one deputy’s body camera video showing the drivers driving past the same bus on Highway 19.

“IT IS THE LAW to stop for stopped school buses. This is to protect the children who are unloading from the bus. With recent reports of infractions, an Enforcement Action Plan was created for a noted bus stop on US 19,” officials wrote.

“This body worn camera video from Deputy Justin Smith shows himself and Deputy Ashlyn Reese making several traffic stops yesterday morning as vehicles continued driving past a stopped bus as children were unloading,” the sheriff’s office continued, adding “these enforcement actions will continue. We share this video and the post from earlier today to raise awareness to this issue and help to stop it from occurring any more.”

In two days, local news station WFTS reported that 30 drivers were cited by sheriff's deputies.

In response to her viral video, Douglas later posted she and her friend “got together and didn’t want to see our friend Kiki and her little girl be unsafe anymore…people not caring.”

“Thank you all for the support and shares and comments,” she added. “Just remember stop for those buses.”