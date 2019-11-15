Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman bites boyfriend's penis after accusing him of cheating: police

A Florida woman allegedly bit her boyfriend’s penis and threatened him with a knife after she accused him of wanting to have sex with another woman, a report said.

The alleged assault happened during an hourslong drinking session in Miami Beach that ended at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Esperanza Gomez, 33, was drinking beers with her boyfriend when a female friend joined them at about midnight, according to the report.

The friend left a short time later — but Gomez became enraged and accused her boyfriend of wanting to bed the woman.

Esperanza Gomez, 33, was drinking beers with her boyfriend when a female friend joined them at about midnight, according to the report.

She allegedly shouted at him, grabbed him by the arms and “began to poke him with a knife,” according to a police report obtained by the station.

She then “bit his penis out of frustration,” he later told police.

Gomez was arrested and hit with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to county records.

Her bond was set at $6,500.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.