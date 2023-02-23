Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida woman accused of killing sick husband in hospital bed indicted by grand jury

Police say Ellen Gilland and her husband of more than 50 years orchestrated the shooting

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
The Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband in a hospital before an hours-long standoff with police has been indicted by a grand jury. 

Ellen Gilland, 76, was indicted Wednesday on one charge of assisting self-murder and manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of aggravated assault, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Police were called to a Daytona Beach hospital around 11:35 a.m. Jan. 21 and found Ellen Gilland had shot her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland before confining herself to his room on the 11th floor. 

The shooting led to a lockdown at the hospital as hostage negotiators tried to get Gilland out.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: MOMENT FLORIDA COPS ARREST WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY SHOT SICK HUSBAND OF 50 YEARS IN HOSPITAL BED

Police negotiated with Ellen Gilland for four hours before eventually using a flash bang and Taser to get the 76-year-old woman drop her weapon, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Police negotiated with Gilland for four hours before eventually using a flash bang and Taser to get the 76-year-old woman drop her weapon, according to FOX 35.

Police previously said the shooting was orchestrated, and believe the initial plan was for a murder-suicide.

FLORIDA WOMAN WHO REPORTEDLY SHOT, KILLED TERMINALLY ILL HUSBAND AT HOSPITAL CHARGED WITH MURDER

Ellen Gilland and her husband, Jerry, were together for more than 50 years before Gilland shot him, apparently at his request, in a Daytona Beach hospital.

"They had a conversation about it, and they actually planned this approximately three weeks ago that if he continued to take a turn for the worst that he wanted her to end this," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said at a news conference. 

Gilland was denied bond on Jan. 22, when she made her first court appearance. 

