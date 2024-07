A 14-year-old boy was bitten in the leg by a shark during a lifeguard training camp in Florida on Monday morning, Volusia County Beach Safety (VCBS) officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, officials said a 14-year-old boy was entering the water at Ponce Inlet, a beach area north of the jetty, when he was bitten on the right calf.

The boy was participating in the Junior Lifeguard Camp, officials with the VCBS said.

Witnesses stated as he was diving into the water, the boy landed on the shark and that’s when he was attacked.

According to witnesses, the shark was a 4 to 5 Black Tip, which is common to the beaches in the area.

Officials said the boy was treated on scene and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations.

According to a report from the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack file, Florida — specifically Volusia County — is the shark capital of the world.

Not counting Monday's attack, there have been 351 attacks in Volusia County alone since 1882.

After Florida, which had 16 total shark bites recorded, was Hawaii, which had eight unprovoked bites in 2023.

While the report shows that most shark attacks have happened in September since 1926, July, August and October are also among the most common months for attacks to happen in Florida.

At the beginning of June, miles of beaches in Walton County were closed down in Florida after two back-to-back shark attacks.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, at least four people were injured in shark attacks on South Padre Island in Texas.

