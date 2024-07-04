Shark attacks 4 people at Texas beach on Fourth of July: police

Multiple people were injured in a shark attack while on a beach in Texas on the Fourth of July, authorities confirmed.

The South Padre Island Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area confirmed to Fox News Digital that four people were injured during the encounter with the ocean predator on South Padre Island in the state's southern coast.

Police said that the attacks happened at approximately 11 a.m. local time along Beach Access 14, near Wanna Wanna Beach Bar and Grill.

First responders from the South Padre Island police and the fire department provided treatment at the scene before one of the male victims was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Authorities said that the man was "severely" bitten in his leg.

A police spokesperson did not provide an update on the man's condition. Information on the three other incidents was not immediately available.

Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy told The Associated Press that the attacks happened in the span of two hours along the beach.

Based on witness reports and images on social media, Dowdy said, authorities believe a single shark about 6 feet (about 1.8 meters) long was responsible.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a badly injured person being pulled onshore following the attack. Blood could be seen in the water as panicked beachgoers burst into tears. Several bystanders appeared to collect a belt to use as a tourniquet.

Law enforcement said that they are patrolling the shore for sharks.