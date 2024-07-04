Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Shark attacks 4 people at Texas beach on Fourth of July: police

One of the victims was 'severely' bitten in his leg, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Shark expert shares how to stay safe at the beach from ocean predator over holiday weekend Video

Shark expert shares how to stay safe at the beach from ocean predator over holiday weekend

Dr. Robert Hueter, OCEARCH's Senior Advisor for Science & Academics, shared with Fox News Digital how beachgoers can stay safe from sharks over the Fourth of July weekend. (Fox News Digital) 

Multiple people were injured in a shark attack while on a beach in Texas on the Fourth of July, authorities confirmed.

The South Padre Island Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area confirmed to Fox News Digital that four people were injured during the encounter with the ocean predator on South Padre Island in the state's southern coast.

Police said that the attacks happened at approximately 11 a.m. local time along Beach Access 14, near Wanna Wanna Beach Bar and Grill.

SHARK WATCH: TRIATHLETE DRAGGED UNDERWATER DURING SHARK BLITZ: ‘YOU DON’T HAVE AN ARM… WHY ARE YOU LAUGHING?'

South Padre Island

The sign for the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center on South Padre Island, Texas.  (Jon G. Fuller/VW Pics/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

First responders from the South Padre Island police and the fire department provided treatment at the scene before one of the male victims was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. 

SHARK WATCH: PREDATOR TEARS FLORIDA WOMAN'S FOOT WITH ‘BODIES SLITHERING’ BETWEEN HER LEGS IN ‘FEEDING FRENZY’

Authorities said that the man was "severely" bitten in his leg.

A police spokesperson did not provide an update on the man's condition. Information on the three other incidents was not immediately available.

Tiger Shark, Bahamas

FILE - Tiger Shark swimming. Four people were bitten by a shark on a Texas beach on the Fourth of July. (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy told The Associated Press that the attacks happened in the span of two hours along the beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Based on witness reports and images on social media, Dowdy said, authorities believe a single shark about 6 feet (about 1.8 meters) long was responsible.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a badly injured person being pulled onshore following the attack. Blood could be seen in the water as panicked beachgoers burst into tears. Several bystanders appeared to collect a belt to use as a tourniquet. 

Law enforcement said that they are patrolling the shore for sharks.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.