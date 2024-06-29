Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida man attacked by shark on boating trip

The shark attack occurred around 11AM Friday in Nassau County, Florida

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Florida man in critical condition after 'severe' shark bite Video

Florida man in critical condition after 'severe' shark bite

A Nassau County man is in critical condition after a shark bit his forearm. He was airlifted from his boat and is expected to make a full recovery. (Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

A Florida man is recovering after a "severe" shark bite to his right arm put him in critical condition Friday, according to police.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook sharing the details of the attack and aftermath, sharing "at 11:15 a.m. today, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to a distress call reporting a shark bite."

SHARK BITES TEENAGER'S LEG IN ATTACK AT NORTH CAROLINA BEACH

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, "a man aboard his vessel had suffered a severe bite to his right arm."

Shark bite Florida

A Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to a distress call from a man with a "severe" shark bite. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Sheriff Bill Leeper added, "He had lost a lot of blood. He was bleeding pretty bad."

HAWAII TOURIST BITTEN BY SHARK WHILE SWIMMING, FOUND 'BLEEDING PROFUSELY'

The Sheriff continued, "Acting swiftly, a deputy boarded the vessel and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding."

Shark bite Florida

Two Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit deputies created a tourniquet for a Florida man who was bitten by a shark on his vessel. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Once the shark bite victim was stabilized, a deputy "then piloted the boat to the Dee Dee Bartels boat ramp, where Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue was waiting."

Shark bite Florida

Lights and sirens flashed on a Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit as deputies responded to reports of a shark bite on a nearby vessel. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

After being airlifted to UF hospital nearby, the victim "is alert and at a local hospital recovering." according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital is awaiting Nassau County Sheriff's Office's release of an official incident report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com