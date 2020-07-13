Expand / Collapse search
Florida strip clubs shuttered for lack of social distancing

Licenses yanked amid state's coronavirus case surge

Two Florida strip joints have been shut down – for lack of social distancing.

The state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation yanked the licenses of the clubs – Le Palace Otown in Orlando and Show N Tail The Legend in Panama City Beach – on Friday night, the Tallassee Democrat reported.

Le Palace Otown strip club in Orlando, Florida. (Google Earth)

The strip clubs failed to properly adhere to social-distancing guidelines amid the state's surge in the coronavirus, officials said.

In the case of Le Palace Otown, “Customers failed to observe social distancing guidelines and were in close proximity to each other and with adult performers,” the order said.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.