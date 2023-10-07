Florida skydiver tragically falls to his death, found deceased on residential lawn: police

A Florida man tragically fell to his death Saturday afternoon in a parachuting accident, authorities said.

The Titusville Police Department said in a statement that the solo skydiver was found dead on the lawn of a residence in the coastal town, known for its space launches, at 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead on the scene, which was near a local Arthur Dunn Airpark.

Law enforcement said the male victim was outfitted in parachute attire and gear when he was found. Police did not identify the man or give his age.

Authorities said that this "remains an ongoing investigation" and that more details will be released following the investigation.