Florida shooting at Miami-area banquet hall leaves at least 2 dead, about 25 wounded: reports

A manhunt was underway in the Miami area early Sunday after three gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people at a banquet hall, killing at least two and wounding about 25, according to reports.

At least one wounded person was in critical condition, the Miami Herald reported.

Police were searching for a white Nissan Pathfinder, a reporter with WPLG-TV of Miami wrote on Twitter.

The gunfire happened at the El Mula Banquet Hall in the Country Club Shopping Center in Hialeah, WPLG’s Parker Branton reported on Twitter.

Wounded people were transported to various hospitals, either by fire rescue vehicles or personal vehicles, Branton wrote.

The hall was being used for a concert when the Pathfinder drove up, three gunmen got out and started firing into the crowd, Branton wrote.

The gunmen used a combination of rifles and handguns, according to the Herald.

"We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence," Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramiriez told the newspaper. "This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act."

Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.