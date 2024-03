Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A tough-on-crime Florida sheriff blasted congressional lawmakers for what he said were lax immigration policies after 21 illegal immigrants were among 228 people arrested in a human-trafficking bust.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the eight-day, multi-agency operation titled "Operation March Sadness 2024" included the arrests of military service members, teachers, coaches and medical professionals.

The operation began on Feb. 22.

Those accused of being in the United States illegally were from Chile, Cuba, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela, the sheriff's office said.

"We have a crisis at the border. And because of the crisis at the border, we have people that are victimizing illegal folks, forcing them into the sex trade," Judd said. "Because we allow these criminals in the country illegally. We all rail about this and nobody pays any attention."

At one point, he held up a sign with images of the suspects that said: "Federal Policy Drives Illegal Immigration and Victimization"

One suspect visited Florida from New York with three females, all of whom were in the U.S. illegally, Judd said. They said they were controlled by a female human trafficker and were forced to pay $3,000 apiece or else they were subjected to threats, authorities said.

"They said when they came into the country illegally the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) gave them a form, an ID, paperwork, that allows them to fly for free," Judd said. "You know how Southwest (Airlines) will let your bags fly free? The federal government will let your illegal immigrants fly free."

"They tell us that they fly to major metro centers for free, on the federal government, where they set up their appointments for sex all around the country," he added.

The sheriff then criticized elected officials for failing to address the border crisis and the crime that results from weak immigration policies.

"They sit up there in their gated communities and in Congress, and they play politics back and forth between the two parties while illegals are victimized. Citizens are victimized. Children are victimized," he said. "It’s a mess. And it doesn’t have to be. If we can deal with it and catch it on a local level, they can stop it on the federal level. Shame on all of them."

Judd continued, "The politicians are politicking while the victims are being victimized."

In addition to the illegal immigrants, 41 of the suspects rounded up are married and 11 said they were receiving government assistance, Judd said.

Two brothers, ages 16 and 17, were armed with a BB gun and wearing hoodies and ski masks, authorities said. They were charged with attempted armed robbery and loitering.

During the investigation, 13 possible human traffic victims were identified out of 66 prostitutes, police said.