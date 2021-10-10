Florida sheriff looking to return $2 Million in marijuana to rightful owner: 'Very least we can do'

A Florida sheriff has advertised on social media some 700 pounds of marijuana that authorities wanted to "return" to its rightful owner.

The tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook by the Brevard County Sheriff's office argued the office was just trying to "do the right thing."

"Since at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office we always strive to do the right thing, our Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the rightful owner of the approximately 770 lbs of marijuana that was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera," Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote. "I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do, especially since it has a street value of roughly two million dollars!!"

"Once we properly identify you as the rightful owner we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!" Ivey continued.

Ivey even offered a "staycation" for the owner to think about "exactly how much your lost property means to you."

The sheriff has made extensive use of social media during his tenure as "the most politically incorrect sheriff in the country," using humor to engage the public. On YouTube, Ivey runs a number of joke programs to showcase various cases and aspects of his job, most notably his "Wheel of Fugitive" where he spins a wheel of fugitives to determine the "fugitive of the week," according to Florida Today.

Ivey always encourages the fugitives to turn themselves in. He similarly has encouraged the owner of the 770 pounds of marijuana to reach out to the Narcotics Agents at the sheriff's office.