Florida police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Florida police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen alone late Saturday night.

Deputies say Morgan Girdhari, of Kissimmee, was at a Walmart on Cypress Parkway and in the company of a dark-skinned male who is unfamiliar to her family or friends, WOFL reports.

She was last seen walking alone around 11 p.m. local time.

Girdhari’s family says she has run away before, and has not contacted any of her friends or family members since her disappearance, according to WTVT.

Anyone with information about Girdhari’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

