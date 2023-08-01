Florida police identify person of interest after mother's body found with zip tie around neck: Officials

Police in Florida have identified a person of interest after a mother was found dead with a zip tie around her neck.

The Sanford Police Department said that 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena Clemente was found in her home with a "large zip tie" around her neck on July 17, according to FOX 35. First responders attempted to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanford police said on Tuesday that someone with ties to Clemente has been identified as a person of interest, but didn't give a name and said that no one has been arrested.

Police are investigating Clemente's death as a homicide.

A co-worker called 911 to request a welfare check on Clemente after she allegedly logged onto work on the morning of July 17, but was unreachable.

"It's very unlike her to just kind of disappear," the woman said to a 911 operator.

Steven Rivera Cartagena, said that Clemente was his "personal best friend."

"My mom was my world to me. That's all I knew, and that's all I wanted to know," Cartagena said. "Losing her, it just kind of made me feel like I was an orphan in a way. I was like, 'What do I do?'"