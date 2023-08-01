Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida police identify person of interest after mother's body found with zip tie around neck: Officials

Florida police say her death is being investigated as a homicide

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida luxury cars parked by valet stand stolen Video

Florida luxury cars parked by valet stand stolen

Luxury cars parked by valet stand in Florida were stolen (Tampa Police)

Police in Florida have identified a person of interest after a mother was found dead with a zip tie around her neck.

The Sanford Police Department said that 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena Clemente was found in her home with a "large zip tie" around her neck on July 17, according to FOX 35. First responders attempted to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanford police said on Tuesday that someone with ties to Clemente has been identified as a person of interest, but didn't give a name and said that no one has been arrested.

Police are investigating Clemente's death as a homicide.

FAMILY OF FLORIDA MOM OF 4 WHO OVERDOSED ON LEGAL HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AWARDED $11M

Joysee Cartagena Clemente outside

The Sanford Police Department said that 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena Clemente was found in her home with a "large zip tie" around her neck on July 17, according to FOX 35. First responders attempted to save her life, but was pronounced dead at the scene. (Steven Rivera Cartagena)

A co-worker called 911 to request a welfare check on Clemente after she allegedly logged onto work on the morning of July 17, but was unreachable.

"It's very unlike her to just kind of disappear," the woman said to a 911 operator.

FLORIDA FISHING BOAT SEEN 'SHAKING LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE' AS UNDERWATER PREDATOR POUNCES

Joysee Cartagena Clemente vacation

Sanford police said on Tuesday that someone with ties to Clemente has been identified as a person of interest, but didn't give a name and said that no one has been arrested. (Steven Rivera Cartagena)

Steven Rivera Cartagena, said that Clemente was his "personal best friend."

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joysee Cartagena Clemente Florida

Steven Rivera Cartagena, said that Clemente was his "personal best friend." (Steven Rivera Cartagena)

"My mom was my world to me. That's all I knew, and that's all I wanted to know," Cartagena said. "Losing her, it just kind of made me feel like I was an orphan in a way. I was like, 'What do I do?'"

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.