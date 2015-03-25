Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update December 1, 2015

Florida police hunt man who killed Crossfit trainer during class

By | Fox News

(MYFOXORLANDO.COM)

Florida police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Crossfit gym Monday and killed an instructor.

Richard Allen Millsap was leading a workout class at the Mosaic fitness center in Winter Garden when a man entered around 7 p.m., and fatally shot him, MyFoxOrlando.com reported.

The Winter Garden Police Department have released a sketch of the suspect based on the description from witnesses, who said the shooter wore a hat and sunglasses.

The gunman reportedly left the gym in a getaway vehicle.

Click for more from MyFoxOrlando.com.