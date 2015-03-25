Florida police hunt man who killed Crossfit trainer during class

Florida police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Crossfit gym Monday and killed an instructor.

Richard Allen Millsap was leading a workout class at the Mosaic fitness center in Winter Garden when a man entered around 7 p.m., and fatally shot him, MyFoxOrlando.com reported.

The Winter Garden Police Department have released a sketch of the suspect based on the description from witnesses, who said the shooter wore a hat and sunglasses.

The gunman reportedly left the gym in a getaway vehicle.

