Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida police officers bust a move with flash mob at mall

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Two officers from the Aventura Police Department busted a move with a flash mob at a mall in Florida.

Two officers from the Aventura Police Department busted a move with a flash mob at a mall in Florida. (Aventura Mall)

Two Florida police officers who appeared to be breaking up a flash mob in a mall surprised shoppers when they jumped on in the fun.

The officers, with the Aventura Police Department, were captured in a video posted to Twitter last Tuesday walking toward the dancing group at the Aventura Mall in Miami, seemingly shooing away the dancers.

But suddenly, the officers broke out into a choreographed dance not long before the flash mob joined in with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"#AventurePolice taking a moment to celebrate the holiday spirit with @AventuraMall shoppers!" the department tweeted.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.