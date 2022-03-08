Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Florida officer puts herself between speeding drunk driver and runners in 10K, dashcam video shows

Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck was recovering at home Tuesday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Florida Highway Patrol trooper puts self between speeding drunk driver and 10K runners: Dashcam video Video

Florida Highway Patrol trooper puts self between speeding drunk driver and 10K runners: Dashcam video

A Florida trooper drove her patrol car directly into a speeding drunk driver who was barreling toward a 10K route where thousands of runners were participating on Sunday, authorities said.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A "hero" Florida trooper drove her patrol car directly into a speeding drunk driver who was barreling toward a 10K route where thousands of runners were participating on Sunday, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video showing the moment Master Trooper Toni Schuck putting herself into harm’s way on I-275 in the Tampa Bay area.

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASSISTING UKRAINE, SENDING HUNDREDS OF BALLISTIC HELMETS

The drunken driver shown in the video was speeding toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, where thousands of runners were participating in the Skyway 10K to raise money for military families.

Schuck is seen turning her patrol vehicle directly into the path of the drunk driver and then the two vehicles crash head-on.

"Thank you for your bravery and self-sacrifice, Trooper Schuck," the FHP said. "We wish you a speedy recovery."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Both Schuck and the drunk driver, identified as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts suffered serious injuries, FOX13 Tampa reported. Schuck, has served in law enforcement for 26 years, was recovering at home with her family on Tuesday. 

Watts was booked into the Manatee County Jail on a $52,000 bond. She faces charges of DUI-serious injury, two counts of DUI-property damage and two counts of reckless driving involving injury and property damage.  

Your Money