Florida officer puts herself between speeding drunk driver and runners in 10K, dashcam video shows

A "hero" Florida trooper drove her patrol car directly into a speeding drunk driver who was barreling toward a 10K route where thousands of runners were participating on Sunday, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol released dashcam video showing the moment Master Trooper Toni Schuck putting herself into harm’s way on I-275 in the Tampa Bay area.

The drunken driver shown in the video was speeding toward the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, where thousands of runners were participating in the Skyway 10K to raise money for military families.

Schuck is seen turning her patrol vehicle directly into the path of the drunk driver and then the two vehicles crash head-on.

"Thank you for your bravery and self-sacrifice, Trooper Schuck," the FHP said. "We wish you a speedy recovery."

Both Schuck and the drunk driver, identified as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts suffered serious injuries, FOX13 Tampa reported. Schuck, has served in law enforcement for 26 years, was recovering at home with her family on Tuesday.

Watts was booked into the Manatee County Jail on a $52,000 bond. She faces charges of DUI-serious injury, two counts of DUI-property damage and two counts of reckless driving involving injury and property damage.