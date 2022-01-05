Florida girl, 14, accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies, makes first court appearance

The 14-year-old girl accused of opening fire on Florida deputies last June made her first court appearance Wednesday and has pleaded not guilty, reports say.

Nicole Jackson is facing charges as an adult including attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer stemming from the incidents that allegedly unfolded involving Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputies in Enterprise on June 2, 2021 according to Fox35 Orlando.

Jackson’s attorney Wednesday asked for more time to prepare the case, which the judge agreed to, the station reports. The next hearing has been scheduled for February.

FLORIDA BOY, 12, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH DEPUTIES

She also entered a not guilty plea during the initial appearance and remains held without bond, according to WESH.

Jackson and a 12-year-old boy escaped from the Florida United Methodist Children's Home before allegedly breaking into a home in Enterprise, Florida, where the two youths found three firearms and 200 rounds of ammunition, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters last June.

The sheriff’s office later released body-camera and aerial footage of the incident.

"Don’t make me do this! Don’t do this!" one of the deputies is heard saying in the body-camera video.

FLORIDA SHERIFF RIPS STATE’S JUVENILE SYSTEM AFTER 2 YOUTHS FLEE FACILITY, GET INTO ALLEGED SHOOTOUT

The two juveniles allegedly fired upon deputies multiple times before Jackson, armed with a shotgun, was ultimately shot and wounded, the sheriff said. Soon afterward, the 12-year-old dropped an AK-47 rifle he was holding and surrendered.

"Deputies did everything they could to deescalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old," Chitwood added. "This went on for hours. This wasn't a split second, we exchange gunfire. We were out here from 7:30 until about 9 p.m. until we returned fire."

The boy is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling or structure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the incident, Jackson wrote a letter to police apologizing for her alleged actions, WESH reported in September last year.

"I was sacred [sic] for life," the letter reportedly read. "I did not known [sic] what I was thinking! Oh God, I gotten myself into a lot! Well I hope you forgive me and what I did, if you don't I understand why you can't forgive a person that quick. But I wish the best for you!"

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.