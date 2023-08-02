Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida neighborhood terrorized after crocodile eats small dog

One Florida resident described the incident as 'terrifying'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Man walks down street with live alligator on his shoulder Video

Man walks down street with live alligator on his shoulder

A man was spotted walking down the road with a small alligator over his shoulder in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Take a look! Said one person, "Not something you see every day."

A neighborhood in Florida was left rattled after a crocodile ate a small dog in a canal.

The incident happened in Satellite Beach, Florida in a canal popular for kayaking and water activities, according to FOX 35. Robert Pettit, who lives in the area along the canal, said he saw the crocodile with the pet pug in its mouth.

"It had this dog’s front leg in his mouth, and the dog was just completely limp, so he had clearly already drowned, but it was just a dramatic video," said Pettit.

Eric Sedej, another individual who saw the incident, said that the crocodile carried the dog for hours before going under a dock.

FLORIDA TEEN REPORTED MISSING FOUND SAFE, POLICE SAY SHE WAS NOT KIDNAPPED

Florida dog

A neighborhood in Florida is becoming concerned after a crocodile ate a small dog in a canal. (FOX 35)

"When I saw the dog, I was like, that’s someone’s pet, and they don’t even know what happened to it yet, so it was hard to see," Sedej said.

Sedej said that he's worried because it's unclear how the crocodile got to the dog.

MOM OF MISSING ARIZONA GIRL FOUND SAFE IN MONTANA SAYS FAMILY HAS BEEN ‘HARASSED’

Florida reptile

Eric Sedej, resident in the area where a small dog was eaten by a crocodile.  (FOX 35)

"Did the dog drown, end up downstream and the crocodile just happened upon it, pick it up, and swim up there to start eating it – don’t know," Sedej continued.

"This thing is a ‘frickin’ danger to the neighborhood. That’s terrifying," he said.

MOM OF MISSING ARIZONA GIRL FOUND SAFE IN MONTANA SAYS FAMILY HAS BEEN ‘HARASSED’

Florida croc

Eric Sedej, another individual who saw the incident, said that the crocodile carried the dog for hours before going under a dock. (FOX 35)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that it's investigating the incident, stating that officers "searched the area for the crocodile and the missing dog, but neither were found. 

The FWC is continuing to monitor the situation.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.