Florida neighborhood terrorized after crocodile eats small dog

A neighborhood in Florida was left rattled after a crocodile ate a small dog in a canal.

The incident happened in Satellite Beach, Florida in a canal popular for kayaking and water activities, according to FOX 35. Robert Pettit, who lives in the area along the canal, said he saw the crocodile with the pet pug in its mouth.

"It had this dog’s front leg in his mouth, and the dog was just completely limp, so he had clearly already drowned, but it was just a dramatic video," said Pettit.

Eric Sedej, another individual who saw the incident, said that the crocodile carried the dog for hours before going under a dock.

FLORIDA TEEN REPORTED MISSING FOUND SAFE, POLICE SAY SHE WAS NOT KIDNAPPED

"When I saw the dog, I was like, that’s someone’s pet, and they don’t even know what happened to it yet, so it was hard to see," Sedej said.

Sedej said that he's worried because it's unclear how the crocodile got to the dog.

MOM OF MISSING ARIZONA GIRL FOUND SAFE IN MONTANA SAYS FAMILY HAS BEEN ‘HARASSED’

"Did the dog drown, end up downstream and the crocodile just happened upon it, pick it up, and swim up there to start eating it – don’t know," Sedej continued.

"This thing is a ‘frickin’ danger to the neighborhood. That’s terrifying," he said.

MOM OF MISSING ARIZONA GIRL FOUND SAFE IN MONTANA SAYS FAMILY HAS BEEN ‘HARASSED’

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement that it's investigating the incident, stating that officers "searched the area for the crocodile and the missing dog, but neither were found.

The FWC is continuing to monitor the situation.