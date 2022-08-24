Florida mother allegedly duct taped children to chair because of a stolen Moon Pie snack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother and grandmother in Florida are facing charges after they alleged duct taped their children and grandchildren to a chair because of a stolen moon pie that they weren't supposed to eat.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that it received a report from the Department of Children and Families regarding Ymani Bain, 30, stating that her children's hands were taped behind their back, adding that the mother wrapped one kid's entire body with tape "because she was mad," according to FOX 35.

Police officers said that they spoke with the grandmother, Francis Chew, who was also at the home and said that the three children were playing with the duct tape and taped themselves onto a chair in the kitchen, the charging affidavit says.

Police reportedly spoke with one of the children before they went to the home, who said that their mother duct taped her, her sisters, and brother to a chair as a punishment because one of them ate a Moon Pie without asking for permission.

An investigation into the incident revealed that one of the children was duct taped to a wall, and the other children were taped to a chair. Police say that the grandmother assisted in taping the children.

Bain now faces aggravated child abuse charges, and DCF placed the children with other family members.