Florida mom's daughter, grandchildren went missing nearly 10 years ago, now her son is missing too

A Florida mother whose daughter and grandchildren disappeared in 2013 is now searching for her 34-year-old son.



Felicita Nieves of Deltona says her son, Jonathan Suarez, was last seen Sunday evening when he left his home to go on a drive, FOX 35 Orlando reports.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY: MASSACHUSETTS GOP GOVERNOR SAYS STATE'S HANDLING OF CUSTODY CASE BEING REVIEWED



Nieves is the mother of Yessenia Suarez. Yessenia and her two children went missing in 2013, and her husband was later convicted of their presumed deaths even though the three bodies were never found.



Jonathan's wife, Jazmine Suarez, believes he left because he was struggling to cope with his sister's loss.



"I just think it kind of has eaten him up, and now he’s kind of like, ‘I need to find my sister,’" she said.



VIRGINIA'S MISSING AHREAL SMITH: BODY FOUND IN SEARCH FOR WOMAN BELIEVED ABDUCTED END OF SHIFT



The family told FOX 35 Jonathan's truck was found in the Apopka area Monday with his belongings inside, but no trace of him.



Seminole County Sheriff’s Office told WKMG Jonathan's wife reported her husband was last seen wearing a green jacket, jeans and gray sneakers. He is also without a cell phone.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.