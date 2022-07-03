Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man's gets hand blown off by fireworks

The Florida man's hand was unable to be reattached, according to one report

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Florida man's hand was blown off by fireworks on early Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies received a call regarding an incident involving fireworks just after 1 a.m. in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida on Saturday, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the incident, according to the report, the man as well as his hand were taken to an area hospital.

The person was later taken to a different hospital by an ambulance.

Fireworks, black background

Fireworks, black background (iStock)

A witness told 7News said the incident happened suddenly.

"It wasn’t even like five minutes, ’cause as soon as he lights it, it exploded," said the person, according to the report.

The man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, but the hand was taken to the hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, according to the report.

According to the witness, his hand was not able to be reattached at the hospital.

"They couldn’t do nothing," the witness said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.