Florida man heard during sexual assault because he left video game mic on, police say

An 18-year-old Florida man accused of sexually battering two girls in separate June incidents was heard assaulting one of the girls after forgetting to turn off the mic he was using to play Grand Theft Auto, authorities said.

Daniel Enrique Fabian, of New Port Richey, took a break from playing the PlayStation 4 game and left his microphone on during the assault, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday, citing an arrest report. Fabian told deputies he planned to have “sexual relations” with the 15-year-old girl who was at his house on June 28, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The teen told authorities Fabian covered her mouth, held her down and sexually battered her, the newspaper reported, citing the arrest report. She said she told Fabian to stop multiple times. The girl underwent a rape examination and the results for a DNA test linking Fabian to the assault led to his arrest last week, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A 16-year-old witness told deputies he heard the assault online because Fabian left his mic on during the incident, the newspaper reported.

Fabian was also arrested June 6 after he was accused of assaulting another girl between the ages of 12 and 15 despite the girl’s cries for him to stop, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was free on bail after that incident when the alleged June 28 assault occurred.

Fabian was charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a person between the ages of 12 and 15 in both incidents. He was being held at the Pasco County Jail without bail.