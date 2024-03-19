Florida man shot his roommate 10 times over argument over cats: police

A Florida man fired a barrage of gunfire towards his roommate during an argument over cats, police said.

According to an affidavit, obtained by FOX 35, from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Glenn White shot his female roommate ten times. Seven of the shots were in her lower extremities, twice in her ribs and once on her finger.

Police said that they responded to the south Florida home on March 8 after reports of gunfire.

According to the affidavit, when they arrived, they found that the victim had been shot several times.

Authorities arrested White and the victim was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Police said that when the victim was awake and coherent, she told authorities that the shooting stemmed from an argument the two were having in the days leading up to the incident.

The woman noted that White had recently been evicted from his home, and she had allowed him to stay at her house.

She said that he moved in with three cats-- but it quickly doubled to six cats.

According to the affidavit, the victim said that she would like White's six cats to live outside the house, instead of inside.

The victim allegedly told White that she was going to place them outside in a screened-in area.

The affidavit said that moments later, White began shooting at the victim.

"I am going to kill you bi---," White told her. "I am going to kill you."

Police said that the victim "begged" White to stop, and he eventually allowed her to call 911.

After authorities were called, they found four 40mm casings in a bedroom, plus a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD40 firearm on top of the dresser.

Deputies also observed a blood trail from the bedroom to the dining room, where the woman's cell phone was.

According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, White was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

White remains in custody at the Lee County Jail on $25,000 bond. He's scheduled to appear in court on April 8.