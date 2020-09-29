Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida man seen firing gun through own windshield while driving: report

Mazzetta reportedly said he feared for his life

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A Florida motorist was captured on his own dashcam video firing off shots into his own car’s windshield while driving on a state turnpike after he said another driver flashed a gun at him and he feared for his life, a report said.

WESH.com reported that Marco Mazzetta posted the dashcam footage on YouTube. Mazzetta claimed that the driver of a Nissan 370z was driving aggressively and at one point brandished a firearm. He said he feared for his life and the life of his passenger. He said that he reported the incident to authorities himself.

The report said that Mazzetta text messaged a reporter to say that he is not a fan of guns, but he’s also “not a fan of getting shot.”

“I know this video doesn’t capture my smartest moments but I hope any idiot criminal with a gun watching thinks twice before loading, brandishing & aiming their firearm at someone over a traffic infraction,” he told the station.

The report did not say when the footage was taken, but it occurred on the 417 Turnpike in Orange County. TMZ reported that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

