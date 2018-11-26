Florida man reportedly stabbed woman in head with fork over undercooked potato

A Florida man who allegedly attacked a woman over an undercooked potato has reportedly been arrested.

Kenneth Crumpton, 36, stabbed a woman in the head with a fork, leaving her with stab wounds and a bloody face, Fox News affiliate WJAX-TV reported, citing the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear when the alleged assault took place, but Crumpton denied the allegations. He reportedly claimed in an arrest report that he threw the fork and it "glanced off [the woman's] head."

Crumpton was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the news station.