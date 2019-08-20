Florida man arrested after allegedly performing botched castration on man

A Florida man was arrested Monday after allegedly performing a botched castration surgery on a man he had met on a castration fetish website.

"This one is a little … let’s just say sensitive," the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post announcing the arrest of Gary Van Ryswyk. "You could even say it’s kinda nuts."

Deputies responded on Aug. 18 to a home in Sebring, located 90 miles east of Tampa, after a terminated 911 call. Van Ryswyk, 74, answered the door and allegedly said he had just castrated a man.

"Deputies found the man on the bed with a towel over his groin, which was bleeding heavily," the sheriff's department said.

"Nearby, there was a pink container which held two body parts that had recently been much closer to the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and was later flown to a regional medical center. He is listed in stable condition," the statement continued.

Van Ryswyk built a makeshift surgery room in the home, authorities said, equipped with medical equipment, painkillers and a camera to record the procedure. He allegedly said he met the man on a website that caters to people with castration fetishes.

“He also said he had done a similar procedure on a man in a local motel a few years ago that turned out pretty much like this one, but couldn’t remember the other man’s name," the sheriff's office said. In that case, the man was hospitalized but law enforcement was not notified,

Van Ryswyk allegedly told deputies he tried performing the procedure on the man a week earlier but delayed it when something came up after trying to sanitize the area. He told the victim he'd castrated animals and had operated on himself in 2012, the department said.

Van Ryswyk was charged with practicing medicine without a license resulting in bodily injury, a second-degree felony. He was being held on $250,000 bond.

"This one will definitely hang around in the memory for a while," the sheriff's office said. "Van Ryswyk had dropped the ball on this one."