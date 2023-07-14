Expand / Collapse search
Reptiles
Published

Florida man bitten by 7-foot alligator while on walk, flown to hospital

The alligator was safely removed by a trapper

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A man was attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator while on a morning walk in Naples, Florida, Thursday, officials said. 

The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital after he was bitten on his leg by the reptile just after 5 a.m. near the Forest Glen and Golf Course community, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a release shared to Facebook. 

His condition wasn't reported. 

One of the deputies treating the man at the scene watched the alligator head back toward a lake, telling a trapper his location. 

FLORIDA OFFICERS ‘QUESTION’ ALLIGATOR HIDING UNDER CAR: 'A SUSPICIOUS CHARACTER' 

Alligator being captured

The alligator was safely removed by a trapper, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said.  (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

The female alligator, who measured 6-foot-9, was safely trapped and removed from the community, the department said. 

FLORIDA VETERAN AND MMA FIGHTER WRANGLES 10-FOOT ALLIGATOR NEAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: VIDEO

"It is alligator mating season, and CCSO urges residents to be cautious around bodies of water and vegetation where an alligator could have a nest," the department said. "It was not known if this female gator had a nest near where the attack occurred."

The department added that alligators are most active between dusk and dusk, "so plan accordingly to reduce the chances of running into them." 

A 69-year-old woman who was believed to have been walking her dog near a lagoon in South Carolina was killed by an alligator on the Fourth of July. 

And last month a 13-year-old boy swimming in a creek near Orlando escaped with stitches after he was bitten on his leg by an alligator. 