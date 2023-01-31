Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida man bites off pet python snake's head in domestic dispute: police

Miami police said the snake was seen headless near the door

A Florida man allegedly bit off the head of a pet snake during a domestic dispute, police say.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a couple arguing. Upon arrival, officers heard a fight between the man and woman inside the apartment, according to CBS Miami.

After multiple commands from officers instructing people inside the apartment to open the door, police kicked it in when they heard a woman scream inside. The man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Mayorga, hid behind a door when officers entered the apartment.

While police attempted to arrest Mayorga, officials say that he resisted, even striking an officer in the face with an arm that was handcuffed. Officers eventually placed the man in leg restraints because he kept resisting when officers attempted to arrest him, police say.

Once the man was restrained, the woman told police officers that Mayorga bit off the head of her pet ball python, officials said, adding that the snake was found next to a door with a detached head.

Mayorga is in a local jail and was initially charged with domestic violence, resisting an office, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty.

