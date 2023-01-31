Florida man bites off pet python snake's head in domestic dispute: police

A Florida man allegedly bit off the head of a pet snake during a domestic dispute, police say.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a couple arguing. Upon arrival, officers heard a fight between the man and woman inside the apartment, according to CBS Miami.

After multiple commands from officers instructing people inside the apartment to open the door, police kicked it in when they heard a woman scream inside. The man, identified as 32-year-old Kevin Mayorga, hid behind a door when officers entered the apartment.

After multiple commands open the door, police kicked it in when they heard a woman scream inside the apartment. The man, Kevin Mayorga, 32, hid behind a door when officers entered the apartment.

While police attempted to arrest Mayorga, officials say that he resisted, even striking an officer in the face with an arm that was handcuffed. Officers eventually placed the man in leg restraints because he kept resisting when officers attempted to arrest him, police say.

TEXAS COLLEGE SERIAL SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT AT LARGE AFTER MEETING VICTIMS AT BAR

Once the man was restrained, the woman told police officers that Mayorga bit off the head of her pet ball python, officials said, adding that the snake was found next to a door with a detached head.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayorga is in a local jail and was initially charged with domestic violence, resisting an office, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty.