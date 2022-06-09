Florida man arrested after teen records him masturbating in front of her at bus stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after driving up to a teenage girl at a bus stop and masturbating after exposing himself in broad daylight.

The 16-year-old victim was waiting at the bus stop for her school bus in Pembroke Pines before the suspect disturbingly revealed his private parts and began to grope himself in front of her.

"It was about 8:15 when I was waiting at my bus stop," she told Local 10. "This car pulls into the neighborhood where the bus stop is located next to, and this guy is looking very suspicious."

Upon the disturbing encounter, the teen took out her cell phone and began to record the suspect, which prompted him to get in his car and drive off. The video was able to capture Luis Enrique Rodriguez's tinted, black 2012 Toyota Camry as well as his license plate. Pembroke Pines Police Captain Adam Feiner regarded the victim's action as "instrumental" to the investigation.

"For somebody to masturbate in public, in full view, in broad daylight, in front of a child, is beyond offensive," said Feiner. "What I can say to our community members is, this individual who’s responsible for this crime preyed upon a child, preyed upon somebody who’s most vulnerable and most innocent, which makes this crime even more horrific."

Residents of the Pembroke community commended the 16-year-old for her quick thinking, despite the startling encounter.

"I mean, that was really smart, to think on her feet like that. That was really smart," one resident told WSVN.

"That's proof," said another resident. "That’s all the cops need to stop the guy, get everything they need, all the proof, everything, so I think she did an amazing job," said a third resident.

The 25-year-old suspect was charged with exposure of sexual organs and was denied bond.