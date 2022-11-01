Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida man arrested for allegedly selling 11-year-old girl LSD and marijuana edibles

The 11-year-old girl was going in and out of consciousness due to the effects of LSD at her Florida home, prompting a police investigation

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A 19-year-old Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly selling seven tabs of LSD and marijuana edibles to an 11-year-old girl this summer, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

Gabriel Derylak was arrested on charges of sale of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18 and unlawful use of a communications device. 

Gabriel Derylak, 19, is accused of selling LSD and marijuana edibles to an 11-year-old girl in Sarasota, Florida. 

Authorities found additional prescription pills, LSD, mushrooms, marijuana edibles and other drugs when they searched his residence on Wednesday. He could face additional charges. 

GEORGIA MEN CAUGHT IN TESLA WITH STOLEN PACKAGES, DRUGS

The investigation began on July 29 when sheriff's deputies were called about a girl going in and out of consciousness due to the effects of LSD. 

Deputies found additional tabs of LSD, mushrooms, marijuana, and other drugs, at Derylak's home when they searched it last week, according to the sheriff's office. 

Detectives identified Derylak as the suspect who allegedly sold her the drugs through digital evidence.

"Conversations between Derylak and the child revealed Derylak drove to the 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD," the sheriff's office said. 

Derylak is being held on a $10,500 bond. His arraignment is set for Dec. 16, according to jail records. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest