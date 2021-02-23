Expand / Collapse search
Florida man arrested after 5-year-old found seriously injured with bite marks, scarring 'all over her body'

Green was the only adult caregiver in the home during the time the child was injured

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

A 5-year-old girl remains in critical but stable condition after being rushed to the hospital with severe head trauma and bite marks on her body, police said. 

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 33-year-old William Green on Monday and charged him with two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. 

Police responded to a house in Florida at nearly 2 a.m. where Fire & Rescue personnel were called to attend to a child with a severe head injury. 

The girl had scarring all over her body and fresh injuries that required surgery, authorities said. 

Green was the only adult caregiver in the home during the time the child was injured and there were no other children in the house.

The location of the crime and the relationship of the victim to the suspect remain confidential under Florida statute. 

