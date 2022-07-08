Florida man allegedly kills another man in relationship with same woman: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Florida allegedly shot and killed another man involved in a relationship with the same woman as him.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, at 2 a.m., according to FOX 13.

Stuart Beck, 21, was identified by police as the suspect in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Michael Conrad.

Police said that Beck and Conrad were both involved in a relationship with the same woman, but didn't release a possible motive, according to the report.

Beck allegedly broke down the front door to Conrad's apartment.

After the shooting, Conrad was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FOX 13 reported that Beck was identified "quickly" as the suspect by the police department and was arrested. He is being charged with first-degree murder.