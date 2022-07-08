Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man allegedly kills another man in relationship with same woman: police

The Florida man is being charged with first-degree murder after Clearwater police say he killed a man in a relationship with the same woman as him

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A man in Florida allegedly shot and killed another man involved in a relationship with the same woman as him. 

The shooting happened on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Clearwater, Florida, at 2 a.m., according to FOX 13.

Stuart Beck, 21, was identified by police as the suspect in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Michael Conrad.

Police said that Beck and Conrad were both involved in a relationship with the same woman, but didn't release a possible motive, according to the report.

Beck allegedly broke down the front door to Conrad's apartment.

After the shooting, Conrad was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

FOX 13 reported that Beck was identified "quickly" as the suspect by the police department and was arrested. He is being charged with first-degree murder.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.