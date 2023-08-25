Florida man, 71, naked from the waist down, arrested for looking in woman’s bathroom window

A Florida man who allegedly sneaked into a woman’s backyard and watched her through a bathroom window while he was naked from the waist down was arrested this week for voyeurism and burglary.

After his arrest Thursday, 71-year-old David Henning allegedly admitted to detectives that he regularly watched his neighbor through the window because he was "curious and sexually motivated to see her naked," according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

"Can I please get dressed?" Henning could be heard telling deputies during his arrest, according to body camera footage obtained by FOX 13.

Henning was arrested a day after the victim reported him to authorities.

Neighbor Tania Byrd said she was surprised to learn about Henning's arrest. She said he'd always seemed like a "nice" guy and willing to offer others help.

"His wife is really sweet too, so it’s just a complete shock to us," she told FOX 13.

She added, "It’s like I tell my kids. It’s all about your choices, whether you make good choices or poor choices. That’s just the way life rolls and you have to face the consequences for whatever choices you make."

Henning remains in the Pinellas County Jail, the department said.