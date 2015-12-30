Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 30, 2015

Florida jail guard accused of throwing scalding water on inmate pleads guilty to battery

By | Associated Press

MIAMI – A Florida corrections officer accused of throwing scalding water on an inmate has agreed to resign, complete a year of probation and perform 50 hours of community service.

The Miami Herald (http://goo.gl/sHOQ6e ) reports that 28-year-old Charlise Daniels-Wadley pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor battery as part of a plea deal.

Investigators say Daniels-Wadley and a Miami-Dade County inmate were exchanging insults in August 2012 when the guard threatened to Mace the inmate. Several minutes later, officials say, Daniels-Wadley threw hot liquid from a cup through the food flap of the inmate's cell.

Officials say the inmate spent the rest of the day and night asking for medical assistance. A doctor the next morning diagnosed him with second-degree burns.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Daniels-Wadley.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com