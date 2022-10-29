Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida Highway Patrol saves motorcyclist with CPR

Florida law enforcement officials say that the motorcyclist was released from a local hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida Highway Patrol trooper saves motorcyclist laying on the ground, begins breathing after preforming CPR

Florida Highway Patrol trooper saves motorcyclist laying on the ground, begins breathing after preforming CPR

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a motorcyclist who was found laying on the sidewalk.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer saved the life of a motorcyclist who was found laying on the sidewalk after performing CPR on him.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Santos administered CPR to the motorcyclist who was laying on a sidewalk, according to a tweet from the law enforcement agency on Thursday.

The motorcyclist began breathing shortly after the trooper began CPR, FOX 35 reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the driver of the motorcycle has recovered and was released from a local hospital.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a motorcyclist who was found laying on the sidewalk after performing CPR on him.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a motorcyclist who was found laying on the sidewalk after performing CPR on him. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Video released by the Florida highway patrol shows the trooper administering CPR on the motorcyclist.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Santos administered CPR to the motorcyclist who was laying on a sidewalk, according to a tweet from the law enforcement agency.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Santos administered CPR to the motorcyclist who was laying on a sidewalk, according to a tweet from the law enforcement agency. (Florida Highway Patrol)

"We appreciate Trooper Santos and his saving efforts!," the tweet states.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.