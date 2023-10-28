Florida girls hide from shotgun-wielding man who enters home: video

Leigha Kissinger, 14, raced her 4-year-old sister to safety earlier this week, when a man entered their home carrying a shotgun in an incident caught on surveillance video.

"I kind of just grabbed [my sister] and took her to my room just to keep us both safe and I locked my door," Kissinger, who lives in Marion County, Florida, told FOX 35.

Kissinger looked out the window expecting to see her grandmother when a man with a gun knocked on their door.

After the sisters, who were home alone, ran to Kissinger's room, surveillance video shows the man, who was later identified as a neighbor, enter the home and walk around carrying the shotgun.

DRUNK MAN WHO BROUGHT SHOTGUN INTO OREGON BAR TACKLED, BEATEN WITH HIS OWN GUN BY PATRONS: POLICE

Kissinger said he was scared off by the family dog who can be seen barking in the video.

"It was very scary because I don’t know what’s in that gun," Kissinger told the station. "I don’t know what he’s going to do. I don’t know if he’s going to come in here and talk to me or just shoot me. There’s no telling what he would’ve done."

SHOCKING VIDEO OF UNSUPERVISED TODDLER IN DIAPERS WIELDING A GUN OUTSIDE HIS FAMILY'S APARTMENT

Kissinger phoned her mother while she and her sister were hiding.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after, telling the man to "drop the shotgun."

The family says they don’t plan on pressing charges against the neighbor, who Kissinger said she has only ever said hello to in passing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I never thought [someone with a gun] would come to my home, ever," she said. "I practiced it in school, but I never really thought it was a big deal until it actually happens, and you have to put your thoughts together and do something."