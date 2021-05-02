Florida first responders free woman, daughter from mobile home crushed by large tree: 'Truly a miracle'

A family in Florida is grateful to first responders who rescued them after a large tree crushed their mobile home, according to WOFL, the Fox-owned TV station in Orlando.

Crystal Cazella and her mom, Michelle Warn, were in the house when the tree fell on the daughter’s bedroom in Ormond Beach on Saturday.

"When it fell, I didn’t know if I was going to make it out," Cazella said. "I already heard it coming. And, I thought better just lay here and take it."

"I just feel like I shouldn’t even be alive standing because of the way that (the tree) fell. (The mobile home) was crushed in like a little tee-pee shape," Cazella added.

She had been sleeping, and her mom was in the living room.

"I just kept hearing her scream ‘mom’ and I couldn’t do anything," Warn said.

Volusia County first responders came to the rescue, noting in a Facebook post that "occupants still inside the home were carefully extricated and no injuries were reported."

Cazella appreciated the help from the firefighters.

"I just said, 'I can’t thank you guys enough because if you guys didn’t show up, nobody could get to me.' It’s truly a miracle that I’m sitting here talking to you right now," Cazella said.

The family believes they had a guardian angel protecting them from heaven: Cazella’s brother, Jason, died two years ago.

"I’m not exactly religious, but I really believe there's no other explanation," Warn said. "You saw the trailer. How can someone walk out of that without a scratch?"