Florida drug dealer suspected of meth trafficking arrested for 25th time: police

Casey Judd Howe's first Putnam County arrest was in 1992, according to online records

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A convicted felon in Florida was arrested for the 25th time in Putnam County on Friday, police said.

East Palatka resident Casey Judd Howe, 49, was charged with first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Friday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced that their deputies tracked the suspect down to a sequestered property in Flagler County.

"With the assistance of Flagler County Deputies and after an extensive search of the property, Howe was arrested on his warrants for first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Casey Judd Howe mug shot

Casey Judd Howe was arrested for first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

"As a little added bonus, the owner of the property had an unrelated warrant for his arrest," police added.

Howe's first Putnam County arrest was in 1992, according to online records. Most of his arrests were related to drugs or driving.

Casey Judd Howe and other arrested suspect in back of truck

The property owner of the place where Howe was found was arrested as well, police said. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect's latest arrest in Putnam County was in 2015, when Howe was booked for possession of methamphetamines. He was charged with selling synthetic narcotics the year before.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident.