Florida deputies save bedridden woman, 97, from house fire; see the dramatic video

A 97-year-old woman’s rescue from a house fire in Florida on Thursday was captured in a dramatic video clip.

WFLA reported that the woman, Maria Logan, 97, was carried out of her Pasco County bedroom by Deputy Justin Ball. This, after deputies couldn’t put out the fire right away.

“Watch out, watch out, watch out,” Ball is heard saying in the raw video as he rushes Logan out of harm’s way.

As The Tampa Bay Times reported, Logan’s daughter, Theresa Mitcka, 74, alerted the deputies to her bedridden mother.

Ball suffered smoke inhalation, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.